Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 215 ($2.82) price target on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MKS. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.62) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.48) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 231.13 ($3.03).

LON:MKS opened at GBX 150.65 ($1.98) on Monday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of GBX 129.75 ($1.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 263 ($3.45). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42. The company has a market capitalization of £2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 174.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 201.40.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

