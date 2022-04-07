Barclays Reiterates “GBX 1,665” Price Target for Prudential (LON:PRU)

Barclays set a GBX 1,665 ($21.84) target price on Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PRU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.33) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,761 ($23.10) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,655 ($21.70) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,590 ($20.85) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,700 ($22.30).

PRU stock opened at GBX 1,110 ($14.56) on Monday. Prudential has a 1 year low of GBX 976 ($12.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.96). The company has a market cap of £30.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,137.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,290.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is -0.27%.

In other news, insider James Turner sold 13,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,127 ($14.78), for a total transaction of £155,773.94 ($204,293.69). Also, insider Amy Yip purchased 7,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.96) per share, for a total transaction of £72,035.08 ($94,472.24).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

