Barclays Trims Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Target Price to $60.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research downgraded Carrier Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Carrier Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.35.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of CARR stock opened at $43.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.