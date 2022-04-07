Barclays Trims Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Target Price to $200.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $209.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $238.62.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $205.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $202.68 and a 52-week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,232,221,000 after acquiring an additional 210,839 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,576,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,376,270,000 after acquiring an additional 48,388 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,988,000 after acquiring an additional 104,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,678,000 after acquiring an additional 538,656 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

