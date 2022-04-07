Barclays Upgrades Ratio Oil Explorations (1992) – Limited Partnership (OTC:RTEXF) to “Equal Weight”

Ratio Oil Explorations (1992) – Limited Partnership (OTC:RTEXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of RTEXF stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. Ratio Oil Explorations has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $0.35.
About Ratio Oil Explorations (1992) – Limited Partnership
