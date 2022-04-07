Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.04

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.04 and last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 653156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.

BAYRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($93.41) to €90.00 ($98.90) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

