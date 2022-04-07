Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.20% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Baytex Energy Trust is a conventional oil and gas income trust focused on maintaining its production and asset base through internal property development and delivering consistent returns to its unitholders. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BTEGF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.87.

Shares of BTEGF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.35. 564,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,373. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.72.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $438.25 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 32.11% and a net margin of 87.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

