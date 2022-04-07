BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $312.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BGNE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get BeiGene alerts:

NASDAQ BGNE traded up $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $213.59. The company had a trading volume of 319,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,018. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.76. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $426.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,298,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in BeiGene by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 1.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,970,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene (Get Rating)

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.