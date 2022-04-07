Belden (NYSE:BDC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BDC. TheStreet lowered Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

NYSE:BDC opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. Belden has a one year low of $41.38 and a one year high of $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.92.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $638.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Belden will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter worth $74,932,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Belden by 5,440.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,103,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,056 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Belden by 128.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,213 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at $56,653,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Belden in the third quarter valued at $26,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

