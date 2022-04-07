Bell Bank Acquires 6,406 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,974 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Seagate Technology makes up about 0.8% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $7,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.5% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STX traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.53. 1,476,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.62. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.13%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $462,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $189,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,076,597 shares of company stock valued at $224,036,049 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Summit Redstone upgraded Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.35.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

