Bell Bank Boosts Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,417 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 16,866 shares during the period. Rio Tinto Group accounts for about 0.7% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $6,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 3,308 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.85. 2,936,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,922,213. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.35.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $4.785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. HSBC started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.38) to GBX 6,100 ($80.00) in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($66.89) to GBX 4,850 ($63.61) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,348.63.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

