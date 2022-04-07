Bell Bank Grows Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Bell Bank grew its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,386 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $5,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 338,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 105,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 874,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,248,000 after purchasing an additional 275,131 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,193,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 177,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,825. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.77 and a 1-year high of $58.90.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.708 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 189.33%.

TRP has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. US Capital Advisors cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC cut shares of TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.64.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

