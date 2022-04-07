Bell Bank Has $1.24 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bell Bank grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,055 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Netflix by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded down $6.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $362.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,946,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,020,984. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $383.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $528.45. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.82 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $710.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $539.80.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

