Bell Bank Has $11.97 Million Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bell Bank grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Bell Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $11,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBB stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.91. 2,030,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,225. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $118.60 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

