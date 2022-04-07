Bell Bank Has $2.68 Million Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,502,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,280,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,669,000 after acquiring an additional 390,357 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 829,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,186,000 after acquiring an additional 318,947 shares during the period. Brown University acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,882,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,150,000. Institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on STWD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $818,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STWD traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $23.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,184,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,291. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.58. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.49%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

