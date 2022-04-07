Bell Bank Has $877,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 364.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,463,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,783,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $310.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Bank of America downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.78.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

