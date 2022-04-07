Bell Bank Purchases 1,724 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Bell Bank increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 297,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,345,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 96,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RBA. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.44. 254,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.37.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $359.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

In other news, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $499,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

