BENQI (QI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $16.62 Million

BENQI (QI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. BENQI has a market cap of $19.11 million and approximately $16.62 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BENQI has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One BENQI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0587 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00047004 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,255.58 or 0.07464718 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,685.02 or 1.00165307 BTC.

BENQI Coin Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

