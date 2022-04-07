Berenberg Bank Cuts boohoo group (LON:BOO) Price Target to GBX 190

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 350 ($4.59) to GBX 190 ($2.49) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 112.37% from the company’s previous close.

BOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.62) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.30) target price on boohoo group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 430 ($5.64) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 313.50 ($4.11).

BOO opened at GBX 89.47 ($1.17) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 19.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 90.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 143.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63.32 ($0.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 364.90 ($4.79).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

