Berenberg Bank Lowers Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) to Hold

Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 130 ($1.70). Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON THRL opened at GBX 114 ($1.50) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.63. The company has a market cap of £707.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39. Target Healthcare REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 103.80 ($1.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 126 ($1.65). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 110.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 114.63.

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

