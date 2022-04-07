Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.23% from the company’s current price.

GEMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.92) price target on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of GEMD opened at GBX 59.60 ($0.78) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £83.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54. Gem Diamonds has a 1 year low of GBX 42.36 ($0.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 79.40 ($1.04). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 53.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

