Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $79.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.72% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BERY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.
Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $56.95 on Thursday. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $52.54 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 28.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $852,000. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Berry Global Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value-added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.
