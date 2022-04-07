Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $79.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BERY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $56.95 on Thursday. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $52.54 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 28.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $852,000. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value-added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

