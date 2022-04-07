Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 968 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 193.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,578,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,368,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,392 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,956,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,241,000 after purchasing an additional 704,373 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,377,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,616,000 after purchasing an additional 120,927 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,155,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,357,000 after purchasing an additional 16,087 shares during the period.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

In other news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $101.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.56.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $59.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.44 and its 200 day moving average is $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.33 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 30.89%. Apollo Global Management’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.53%.

Apollo Global Management Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.