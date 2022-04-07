Bessemer Group Inc. Buys New Shares in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPX. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 70.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 38.9% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000.

FPX opened at $105.87 on Thursday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $94.60 and a 52-week high of $136.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.78.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

