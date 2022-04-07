Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 261.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,722,000 after purchasing an additional 483,373 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,014,000 after purchasing an additional 245,338 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 11.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,464,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,814,000 after purchasing an additional 250,776 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 15.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,238,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,106,000 after purchasing an additional 162,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 12.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 698,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,983,000 after purchasing an additional 75,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.21, for a total transaction of $13,216,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $527,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,946 shares of company stock valued at $51,560,874 in the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Roku from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Roku from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.04.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $119.33 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.91 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.78 and a beta of 1.85.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

