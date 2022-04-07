Bessemer Group Inc. Has $66,000 Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 63.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO David M. Weber sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total value of $965,311.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $90,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,912 shares of company stock worth $5,804,526. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $313.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.57, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.33. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.27 and a 52-week high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ABMD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.80.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

