Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 12,988 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 302.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optas LLC raised its position in Telefónica by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Telefónica by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 105,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Telefónica by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 53,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Telefónica by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Shares of Telefónica stock opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $5.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEF. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Telefónica from €4.60 ($5.05) to €4.80 ($5.27) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.62) to €4.00 ($4.40) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Telefónica from €3.70 ($4.07) to €4.30 ($4.73) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.48.

Telefónica Profile (Get Rating)

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.