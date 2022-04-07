Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 50,163 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,163 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Pinterest by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 50.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 380.0% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period.

Get Pinterest alerts:

PINS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.54.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $24.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.64. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $88.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 27,225 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $952,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $584,714.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,985 shares of company stock valued at $12,604,557 in the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.