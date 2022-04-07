Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Gap Down to $47.40

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.40, but opened at $43.75. Beyond Meat shares last traded at $43.27, with a volume of 11,000 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BYND. HSBC raised Beyond Meat from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.84.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average of $71.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 11.17.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The company had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 1,657.1% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

