B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $511.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) to post $511.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $505.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $516.10 million. B&G Foods reported sales of $505.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $571.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.15 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on BGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BGS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.00. 30,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,008. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average is $30.25. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $36.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 182.69%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

