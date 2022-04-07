Binance USD Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Binance USD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC on popular exchanges. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion and approximately $4.20 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00036342 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00105095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005554 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

BUSD is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 17,647,015,498 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

