Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Biocept had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.
Biocept stock opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25. Biocept has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $5.19.
BIOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Biocept in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biocept presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.
About Biocept
Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.
