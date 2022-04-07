Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Biocept had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

Biocept stock opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25. Biocept has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $5.19.

BIOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Biocept in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biocept presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIOC. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Biocept by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 156,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 51,251 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Biocept by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Biocept by 437.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 68,186 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Biocept during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biocept in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 12.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biocept (Get Rating)

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

