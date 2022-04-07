Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Biogen by 13.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,141,000 after purchasing an additional 84,388 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 0.9% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 40,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,368,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Biogen by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $227.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.63.

BIIB stock opened at $209.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.79. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.67 and a 1 year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile (Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.