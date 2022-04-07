Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.48

Shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.48 and traded as high as $4.72. Biomerica shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 11,043 shares changing hands.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biomerica in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Biomerica alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of -0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.48.

Biomerica ( NASDAQ:BMRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 63.97% and a negative net margin of 56.67%. The company had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biomerica, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRA. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Biomerica by 0.3% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,031,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Biomerica by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Biomerica during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Biomerica during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Biomerica by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

About Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.