BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BVXV stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.52. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.19.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). As a group, analysts forecast that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 10,071 shares during the period. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and related illnesses in Israel. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

