BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.43.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTAI. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,788. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $39.00. The firm has a market cap of $519.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.83.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTAI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BioXcel Therapeutics (Get Rating)
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.
Read More
