BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.43.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTAI. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,788. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $39.00. The firm has a market cap of $519.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.83.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.25. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTAI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

