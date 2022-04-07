BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Stock Price Down 9.1%

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.07 and last traded at $18.08. 60,235 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 463,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.43.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $501.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.05.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.25. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

