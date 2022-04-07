BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Trading 5.5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $80.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. BioXcel Therapeutics traded as high as $25.03 and last traded at $20.97. 96,770 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 438,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BTAI. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.43.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 122.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 136.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $556.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.83.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.25. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

