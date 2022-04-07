BitBall Trading Down 2.6% This Week (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. BitBall has a market cap of $1.76 million and $9,849.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,665.74 or 0.99899500 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00063676 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00027404 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002110 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

