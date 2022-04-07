BitTube 1-Day Volume Tops $1,150.00 (TUBE)

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded 52.6% lower against the US dollar. BitTube has a market cap of $295,527.39 and approximately $1,150.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.71 or 0.00512709 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000098 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 340,176,032 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

