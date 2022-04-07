BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

BKT stock opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61. BlackRock Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $6.51.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 578,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 120,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.