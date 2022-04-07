BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (MUA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of MUA stock opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.61. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $17.72.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 139,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 10,198 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.