BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of MUE opened at $11.95 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.28.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 10.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 5.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the third quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 11,944 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 55,555 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.