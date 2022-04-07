BlackRock MuniVest Fund (NYSE:MVF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.92

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.92 and last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
About BlackRock MuniVest Fund (NYSE:MVF)
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.
