BlackRock MuniVest Fund (NYSE:MVF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.92

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.92 and last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the third quarter worth $87,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 1.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,561,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after acquiring an additional 25,017 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund (NYSE:MVF)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

