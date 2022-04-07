BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (MQT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE MQT opened at $11.81 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $15.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MQT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 22.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 107.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 23,911 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the third quarter valued at $899,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 223,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

