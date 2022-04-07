Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Shares Gap Up to $8.60

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.60, but opened at $8.80. Blade Air Mobility shares last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 20 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blade Air Mobility presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.41. The company has a market cap of $585.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of -0.17.

Blade Air Mobility ( NASDAQ:BLDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $24.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 13.4% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 192,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

