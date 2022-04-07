Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $368.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $163.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.82 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $383.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $528.45.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $690.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $540.94.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

