Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.17 Million

Analysts expect Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $181.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $169.85 million and the highest is $192.50 million. Bluegreen Vacations reported sales of $146.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full-year sales of $819.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $793.66 million to $846.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $854.07 million, with estimates ranging from $835.54 million to $872.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bluegreen Vacations.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.90 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 19.90%.

BVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $2,183,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 336.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 37,047 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 253.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 181,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 129,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

BVH traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.03. 62,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.64. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $36.10.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

