Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.17 Million

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2022

Analysts expect Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVHGet Rating) to announce sales of $181.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $169.85 million and the highest is $192.50 million. Bluegreen Vacations reported sales of $146.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full-year sales of $819.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $793.66 million to $846.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $854.07 million, with estimates ranging from $835.54 million to $872.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bluegreen Vacations.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVHGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.90 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 19.90%.

BVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $2,183,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 336.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 37,047 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 253.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 181,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 129,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

BVH traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.03. 62,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.64. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $36.10.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bluegreen Vacations (BVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH)

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.