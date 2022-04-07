Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Shares of BKEP stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.13. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $4.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.24 million during the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 95.77%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Blueknight Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 285,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 11,431 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 15.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

