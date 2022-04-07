BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWC) Stock Price Down 0.1%

BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWC – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$20.06 and last traded at C$20.06. Approximately 144,265 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 219,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.09.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.09.

